Elated Mangwiro, praises Triangle

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

TRIANGLE United coach, Taurai Mangwiro, heaped praises on his charges for clearing two hurdles without conceding.

Triangle, in their maiden continental appearance, have gone for four Caf Confederation Cup games without conceding.

During the same period, Triangle have scored seven goals.

On Saturday, Mangwiro watched in awe as his Sugar Sugar Boys knocked out Tanzania’s Azam on an aggregate 2-0 scoreline, with Trevor Mavhunga scoring the only goal at Barbourfields Stadium. In the first leg played in Tanzania a fortnight ago, Ralph Kawondera scored for Triangle.

In the preliminary round Triangle beat Rukinzo of Burundi 5-0 in the first leg played in Bulawayo and drew 0-0 in Bujumbura.

An elated Mangwiro said their strength in their Caf Confederation Cup campaign has been “great teamwork”.

“We knew what we wanted from the onset, to qualify to the next stage. We didn’t want to give away anything simple. We were good in all areas, we were good in transition from defence to the midfield up to the final third.

“We spoke about being tactically disciplined and I was happy that whenever we didn’t have possession we moved well behind the ball. All this is credit to great teamwork.

“It’s also good that we qualified without conceding. It’s a great achievement for us and we’re aiming higher,” said Mangwiro.

Triangle now awaits an opponent knocked out from the Caf Champions League.