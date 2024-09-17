Elderly Binga man jailed for attempted rape of 7-year-old girl

Peter Matika, [email protected]

A 65-YEAR-OLD man who attempted to rape a 7 year-old child has been sentenced to an effective 10-years in prison.

He was convicted and jailed after a full trial.

According to the National Prosecution Authority on 29 June 2024 around midnight the complainant was sleeping in her bedroom when the accused person entered the room.

“The complainant felt some movement in her blankets. The accused person covered her face with a blanket. He began to undress the complainant who shouted for help and her father came to the rescue,” read the document.

The complainant managed to identify the accused person before he fled the scene.

The matter was reported to the police, leading to the accused person’s arrest.