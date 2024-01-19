Elderly farm owner killed, relatives raped in brutal robbery in Kwekwe

Midlands Bureau

IN a shocking incident that took place in Kwekwe, a gang of suspected robbers allegedly killed an 85- year- old farm owner, and raped his two relatives before stealing his vehicle, US$65, and two cell phones.

Midlands’s provincial police spokesperson Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko said the incident occurred at a farm (name withheld to protect the identities of the two women who were raped) on Wednesday around 8:30 PM.

“Facts gathered are that the now deceased (name withheld) of Kwekwe was sleeping in his dining room with his other family members sleeping in other rooms when the suspected robbers wearing face masks broke into the farmhouse,” he said.

Insp Mahoko said the robbers proceeded to the dining room and found the now deceased sleeping on the sofa.

“One of them struck him twice – on the forehead and on the chest, killing him instantly. They ransacked the whole house and took cash amounting to US$65, an Itel P57 and Kgtel cell phones,” he said.

Two of the robbers, Insp Mahoko said, went to a room where two women were sleeping, tied them with electric cables and raped them.

“The robbers went upstairs where they broke a safe and stole its contents. The exact things taken from the safe are yet to be established. The criminals then took the car keys of the complainants’ white Nissan sedan motor vehicle which was parked in the yard and drove away,” he said.

Insp Mahoko said the two female victims were referred to Kwekwe General Hospital for medication while the body was placed in the mortuary at the same hospital.

“We are appealing to members of the public who might have information that can lead to the arrest of the culprits in this case to help us. May members of the public be on the lookout for a white Nissan Sedan motor vehicle registration number AFO 6463,” he said.