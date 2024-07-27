Elderly man (72) arrested for poaching black rhino

Tarisiro Tafirenyika – [email protected]

A 72-YEAR-OLD man appeared at the Masvingo Magistrates’ Court facing charges of illegally hunting and killing a black rhino.

The animal is a protected species.

In a statement on X, the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPAZ), said on 11 February Killerman Kuyumani is alleged to have set a trap at Savuli Ranch, Devuli, Bikita, Masvingo, resulting in the capture and killing of a black rhino.

He used an axe to dehorn the rhino which was given to Stephen Masadza to sell. The horn was subsequently handed to Moses Musakaruka who transported it to Beitbridge where it was eventually recovered from Lameck Shumba.

Kuyumani was remanded in custody to 8 August