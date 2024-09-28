  • Today Sat, 28 Sep 2024

Elderly man found dead by road side with trousers at knee level

Sheronrose Mugombi, [email protected]

A 76-YEAR-OLD man from Harare was found dead with his trousers and at knee level.

In a statement on X, Police appealed for information which may assist in the investigation of a murder case in which Norman Muchineripi Mutsigwa (76) was found dead at the 41 kilometre peg along Mazowe-Centenary Road. The victim was found half dressed with trousers and undies at knee level.

Police said anyone with information should report at any nearest station.

