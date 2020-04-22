Elderly persons vulnerable in lockdown

Mthabisi Tshuma, Chronicle Correspondent

ELDERLY people in Bulawayo are proving to be the most vulnerable to the downsides of the national lockdown that was instituted to save lives by halting the spread of Covid-19.

The initial lockdown commenced on March 30 and upon expiry on April 20, a further 14 days was added to May 3.

The deadly virus has infected more than 2,5 million people worldwide and has killed more than 173 000.

The elderly, together with people who have underlying medical conditions have been classified among people with high chances of succumbing to the virus.

In Bulawayo, more than 100 000 elderly people are unemployed and survive on handouts from generous donors and well-wishers.

A majority of the Good Samaritans are facing challenges as they are not able to conduct normal business due to the stay-home order, therefore they can no longer give as much to the elderly.

As the country entered day 23 of the lockdown yesterday, scores of residents swarmed retailers to stock up basic commodities.

For the elderly, it is a nightmare as they do not have the stamina to jostle in queues and most do not have the money to buy the basics.

Some elderly people yesterday said they could not spend hours in queues to buy the subsidised 10kg of mealie-meal at $70, neither could they buy it for as much as $180 on the black market.

They made an impassioned plea to local companies and organisations that partnered to donate food hampers consisting of mealie-meal, sugar beans, cooking oil and vegetables to vulnerable elderly persons in Entumbane, Njube and Lobengula suburbs yesterday, to ensure the programme does not stop.

The grannies said the donation came in time to rescue them from the jaws of hunger.

One said hunger and stress about where the next meal would come from could also be classified as an underlying condition that could make Covid-19 infection fatal.

“The lockdown has hit the elderly hard. Most of us are unemployed and are no longer getting pension money. We are unable to purchase basic commodities.

So, this donation is a blessing. We can now stay indoors and observe the lockdown rules,” said Mr Makamaka Makwakwa (81).

Mrs Anna Mguni (88) said her children died and left her struggling to care for her minor grandchildren.

“Considering my age, I have no one to turn to. My only hope is to fervently pray for such donations,” said Mrs Mguni.

Ms Cecilia Nyangulo (57) said her family had to reduce the number of meals in a day to stretch out meagre supplies.

“Gone are the days where we would have three meals a day. Due to the economic situation and the ongoing pandemic, we have resorted to restructuring our meals schedule. We now avoid waking up too early so that we have porridge around 11AM. The second and final meal is supper at around 5PM,” said Ms Nyangulo.

Mrs Patricia Moyo said the 10kg mealie-meal she received will have to last her family of five, the 14 additional days of lockdown.

Mr Norman Phephetha (71) said with age, he had diminished physicality to elbow much younger people out of the way in food queues.

“At mealie-meal queues we are faced with a challenge. We go there in time but these disrespectful young people have the audacity to push us out of the way as they jump queues and call us names.

“As our insignificant pensions run out as soon as we get them, we sometimes sleep without eating,” said Mr Phephetha.

Mrs Lucy Matangeni (67) said: “The same people always buy mealie-meal in bulk ahead of us at shops, where everyone else is restricted to one bag. They then sell it to us at exorbitant prices. The challenge is not only with mealie-meal but other basics where the prices are now too high and we cannot afford them.”

A man identified as Khulu Skhosana said his family relied on children who were manual labourers at construction companies in South Africa.

“Since they are also under lockdown, we won’t be receiving any monthly allowances till they get back to work,” he said.

Ward 10 councillor Sinikiwe Mutanda said the community was grateful and she hoped future donations would cover other vulnerable groups in the suburb.

“This donation will go a long way in saving the lives of many in the ward as they are vulnerable and are not able to provide for themselves. We chose the elderly first. Child headed families, the disabled and other vulnerable groups affected by Covid-19 including those who survived on hand to mouth jobs will be assisted,” said Cllr Mutanda.

The donation was spearheaded by I-Am Bulawayo-Fighting-Covid-Trust (IAFCT), Seed Co, Qhoki maNdlovukazi, United Refineries, Christian Alliance, local farmers and Diasporans.

IAFCT communications officer Mr Nkosana Mazibisa said more vulnerable people need assistance and called on well-wishers to join hands for the good [email protected]_mthire.