Elderly widows struggle to put food on the table

Blessing Karubwa, Chronicle Reporter

OLD age is normally associated with wisdom and the blessing of long life characterised by peace and happiness.

However, for some of the elderly widows in Bulawayo, the story is different because they are struggling to put food on the table and pay for basics.

Most of these women no longer have support systems following the death of their husbands.

Their challenge is not just to raise money for food but also to pay utility bills and rentals and the situation is even worse for those with orphaned grandchildren to look after.

The plight of these elderly people came to the fore on Sunday when five widows from Nkulumane suburb received an early Christmas present from Zanu-PF Women’s League members from Hlomani District. The widows, who are aged 80 years and above, received grocery hampers comprising mealie-meal, cooking oil, soap and rice among other goodies.

One of the beneficiaries, Mrs Dezzy Ndlovu (90), said the donation has come at a time when she had run out of food.

She said her husband and children died and was now surviving on support from neighbours.

“I had not eaten anything since yesterday because I had no food. I lost all my nine children and I now survive on the benevolence of neighbours,” she said.

Mrs Ndlovu said in the event neighbours do not give her food, she would go to sleep on an empty stomach.

“I am very thankful for the food that I have been given by my colleagues. May God bless these people for their good hearts,” she said as she shed tears of joy.

Another beneficiary, Mrs Dandani Mbambo (95), said the donation took her by surprise and she will enjoy decent meals for a number of days..

Mrs Mbambo is survived by one daughter after the death of her husband and other children. She appealed for help from well-wishers to assist her pay water bills as her water was disconnected due to non-payment of bills.

“I am very happy that we will cook something with my daughter who is now taking care of me. She is trying to help me but because she is just selling tomatoes, it’s difficult for her to raise enough money,” said Mrs Mbambo.

Mrs Annie Nkomo (80) who is also a widow, expressed gratitude to the members who donated.

Mrs Nkomo said what she gets from pension cannot meet even basics like buying food, paying bills and her medication since she is diabetic.

“I am a widow and my three children are all in South Africa. They are not working since lockdowns started so they cannot send me money,” she said.

Zanu-PF secretary for Lands in the Women’s League at national level, Cde Esnath Moyo said the donation was meant to assist the needy in the community.

“It is important to always remember those that we have been working with in this party. Of course, they are now old and most of them are now over 80 years old,” she said.– @ TichaKarubwa