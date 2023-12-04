Elderly woman found dead in her bedroom

Kudzai Gaveni Online Writer

POLICE found a a 78-year-old Gokwe woman dead, with a fractured skull, in her bedroom.

In a statement, police said Aletah Tsvangirai was found lying on the bedroom floors after she was axed by an unknown suspect.

The incident occurred on 1 December 2023 at a house in Murozvi Village, Chief Chireya, Gokwe.

“Police in Gokwe are investigating a case of murder which occurred at a house in Murozvi Village, Chief Chireya, Gokwe on 01/12/23 in which Aletah Tsvangirai (78) died. The body of the victim was found lying on the floor in a bedroom hut with a fractured skull and was bleeding from the head after she was struck with an axe by an unknown suspect,” reads the statement.

