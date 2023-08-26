Elders defy age to shape Zimbabwe’s destiny

Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, [email protected]

Agnes Ndlovu now aged 102 first voted in 1980 and since then she has religiously participated in the country’s general elections and her latest was the just-ended harmonised elections when she voted at Gwanda High School polling station in Gwanda.

Ndlovu said her commitment to the electoral process despite her advanced age, stems from her deep belief in shaping Zimbabwe’s destiny.

She wobbled with the aid of a walking stick for 200 metres from the Gwanda Old People’s Home to the polling station. Three fellow residents, Niton Moyo (91), Elube Phiri (79), and Japhet Zikhali (70) joined her on the journey to the polling station to cast their votes.

Though transport arrangements had been made, they were so eager to cast their votes hence they decided to find their own way to the polling station instead of waiting for transport.

“I have been voting since 1980 and I understand the significance and relevance of the Election Day. I am very old but I haven’t forgotten my responsibility of voting in a general election. I know that by voting I decide who should preside over my governance issues and that of my children as well as grandchildren.

I used to vote at Bhulu Primary School in Mangwe and this was my first time to vote in Gwanda. As long as I’m still alive and I can get a way to reach the polling station, I will continue to vote,” she said.

Niton Moyo, echoing Ndlovu’s sentiments, highlighted the importance of participating in the voting process to elect the country’s leaders. He said since independence in 1980, Zimbabweans have been enjoying this right to choose their own leaders every five years.

“The memory of the 1980 election still lingers in my mind. I voted at Sukwi Primary School. I couldn’t believe it and at one time I thought that the whites were going to change their minds and deny us this right. That election marked the end of a long period of injustice, torture and violation of the black people. I even named my first born child who was born that year, Silithethe, which means we took the country,” said Moyo.

He said each election was important and therefore he ensures that he does not miss participating.

“Our gallant sons and daughters sacrificed their lives for us to enjoy this right to vote hence it is my responsibility to vote every election,” said Moyo.

He said when he arrived at the polling station he discovered that he had left his national identity card at the home and he had to return home to collect it as he could not afford to give up on voting.

Elube Phiri (79), another inmate at the home said she started voting in general elections when she was staying at Vubachikwe Mine. “I was born in Zimbabwe and by voting I will be safeguarding the future of my children and my grandchildren. I will leave this earth earlier than my grandchildren but I will ensure that I have done my part in building a tomorrow for them,” he said.

Japhet Zikhali (70) applauded officials for allowing them to jump the queue as elderly people saying this means they do not spend time in queues.

“It motivates us the elderly to vote in the elections if we are given such recognition. We did not stand in the queue as polling officers quickly took us through the voting process,” he said.

It is hoped that the determination of these elderly people will inspire the young people to also participate in national elections to choose their leaders. — @DubeMatutu