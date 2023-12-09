  • Today Sat, 09 Dec 2023

Election centres open on time for 2023 December by-elections

Nqobile Tshili [email protected]

THE Zimbabwe Electoral Commission has confirmed that all centres with by-elections opened on time at 7AM and voters were already queuing to cast votes.

Voting is taking place in eight constituencies all in the Matabeleland region after Mabvuku-Tafara candidate Cde Scot Sakupwanya, was duly declared a winner.

Nketa, Cowdray Park, Bulawayo South, Lobengula-Magwegwe, and Mpopoma-Mzilikazi seats are up for grabs. The contest is mainly between Zanu-PF and CCC. While CCC had fielded double candidates the courts barred those who were initially recalled from Parliament before they filed nomination papers under the same name.

 

