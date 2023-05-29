Election date today! President inspects voters’ roll

President Mnangagwa and First Lady, Amai Auxillia Mnangagwa, inspect the voters’ roll at Sherwood Primary School in Kwekwe yesterday

Michael Magoronga/ Nqobile Tshili

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa and First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa yesterday took the lead to inspect the voters’ roll ahead of today’s scheduled announcement of the election date.

The voter inspection exercise commenced on Saturday and was to end next Wednesday but ZEC has said it is considering extending the exercise beyond the day due to unforeseen circumstances that resulted in some areas failing to start the process at the scheduled time.

Last week, the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) urged members of the public to inspect the voters’ roll at 1 594 inspection centres countrywide.

The purpose of the inspection is to ensure that voters’ details are correctly captured in the voters’ roll and rectify mistakes where they are noted.

The exercise will ensure that voters’ particulars which include names, addresses and ID numbers were correctly captured and their names appear at the correct polling stations.

According to ZEC, registered voters can also use the mobile phone code *265# for NetOne and Econet subscribers to inspect their details.

President Mnangagwa and the First Lady went to Sherwood Primary School in Kwekwe to check their details in the voters’ roll yesterday.

“Voter inspection is an important part of the election process. Everyone should take it seriously and visit their polling stations and check for their names in the voters’ role. It’s important because one might be disappointed on Election Day,” said the President after confirming their details.

“One should not forget to carry their national identification cards so that they check whether the details are correct. Pay attention to every detail to avoid errors.”

Posting on his Twitter page, President Mnangagwa said, “As the 2023 harmonised general elections draw closer, I call upon all voters to inspect the voters’ roll to ensure that their details are correctly captured.”

While the commission is conducting the voters’ roll inspection exercise, those who have not registered to vote are encouraged to visit Zec’s 73 district offices to register.

While voter registration remains a continuous exercise, it will close for the 2023 harmonised elections two days after President Mnangagwa proclaims the election date.

Speaking in Binga, where he presided over the National Culture Month launch on Saturday, the President said: “I will be announcing the election date the day after tomorrow (today).”

The President rallied the people of Binga to vote for the ruling party, Zanu-PF, in their numbers to defend the gains of independence and ensure their heritage is not put in the wrong hands.

“When elections are conducted, every person in Binga should safeguard his or her heritage by voting. If we do not vote, people without Zimbabwe at heart will take over. We must protect it and preserve it,” he said.

ZEC has previously said members of the public should produce national identity cards when going to vote or a Zimbabwean passport as well as proof of residence.

Earlier this month, the electoral body invited organisations that want to participate in voter education ahead of the 2023 harmonised elections to accredit with the electoral management body.

Institutions that will conduct voter education should not to be biased towards any political party and will be subject to Zec’s scrutiny.

It said there is a need for collaboration between Zec and CSOS/PVOs/FBOs to strengthen the democratic process by raising awareness on the significance of electoral processes among Zimbabwean voters and increasing their participation in elections.

“Requirements for CSOs and PVOS are stipulated in section 40C of the Zimbabwe Electoral Act Chapter 2.13 which specifies that an organisation: Must consist wholly or mainly of citizens or permanent residents of Zimbabwe domiciled in Zimbabwe, or must be lawfully constituted, the majority of whose trustees are of citizens or permanent residents of Zimbabwe domiciled in Zimbabwe; and should be an association or trust, that must be registered as a private voluntary organisation in terms of the Private Voluntary Organisations Act (Chapter 17:05): or registered in the Deeds Registry as a trust,” reads the statement.

Zec said the organisation must be mandated by its constitution or trust deed, as the case may be, to provide voter education; and must employ individuals who are citizens or permanent residents of Zimbabwe to conduct any voter education.

It said organisations that want to participate in the voter education exercise must also disclose their source of funding.

Zec said it may disqualify organisations that do not satisfy regulations.

It said voter education must be conducted in accordance with a course or programme of instruction furnished by the commission.

“The voter education materials to be used and the course or programme of instruction in accordance with which the voter education is conducted must be adequate, current, gender-sensitive, correct and not misleading or biased in favour of any political party, and the voter education materials to be used and the course or programme of instruction in accordance with which the voter education is conducted must be furnished to the commission for its scrutiny,” reads the statement.