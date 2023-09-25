Election of Victoria Falls mayor deferred again

Leonard Ncube, Online Writer

ELECTION of Victoria Falls mayor and deputy has been deferred to this afternoon after nine Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) councillors were in no show in the morning.

After residents disrupted the process last week forcing postponement of the election, the Victoria Falls City Council had set this morning as the new date for the election.

The council had tightened security and limited the number of residents allowed into the boardroom.

However, CCC councillors comprising nine elected and two Women’s Quota councillors did not attend.

Our news crew understands the councillors were in a closed door meeting in the city deliberating on how to conduct the poll with some local party leaders as the Mr Nelson Chamisa led party has reportedly maintained its position of imposing a candidate for the mayor.

The imposition of a candidate is what Victoria Falls residents are against and have vowed to block.

Only ward 1 councillor Ephias Mambume, independent councillor Tafadzva Mutowa and Zanu-PF Women’s Quota councillor Tariro Mutapwa were at the meeting in the boardroom.with residents and council officials.

Hwange District Development Coordinator Mr Simon Muleya who is set to preside over the election told the house that the meeting was being deferred and will reconvene once the councillors arrive.

More to Follow . . .