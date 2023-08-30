Elections are over, it’s time to put Zimbabweans first – Peter Wilson

Chronicle Writer

DEMOCRATIC Official Party (DOP) leader, Mr Peter Harry Wilson has issued a passionate plea for unity among all political parties in Zimbabwe.

With President Mnangagwa and Zanu PF declared the victors of last Wednesday’s elections, Mr Wilson, who contested for the presidency, underscored the importance of looking past political differences and working collaboratively for the betterment of the nation.

In an interview yesterday, Mr Wilson stressed the significance of moving forward together as a nation.

“Now that the elections are behind us, it’s time for all political parties to bury the hatchet. Our priority should be the well-being of Zimbabweans and the prosperity of our nation,” he said.

He further urged all political leaders to set aside their personal agendas.

“Let’s rise above political affiliations and prioritise the needs of our people. We owe it to them to work together and build a brighter future.”

Mr Wilson also expressed optimism about the potential for unity to bring about positive development.

“Zimbabweans have demonstrated resilience time and again. If we harness that collective strength and work together, we can overcome challenges and build a stronger Zimbabwe,” he said.

Highlighting the urgent need for collaboration, he added, “The challenges facing our country are not insurmountable, but they require a united front. It’s time for us to pool our expertise and resources for the greater good.

“I call upon my fellow political leaders to join hands in a spirit of cooperation. Let’s prioritise our nation’s interests over party interests and work together to ensure a brighter future for all Zimbabweans.”

Mr Wilson called on all political parties to accept the election results.

“The elections have concluded, and President Mnangagwa and Zanu PF have been declared the winners. Now is the time for us to unite, heal, and rebuild. Let’s put aside our differences and collectively shape a prosperous Zimbabwe.”