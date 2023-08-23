Elections have been peaceful – Mr Peter Harry Wilson

Danisa Masuku, [email protected]

Democratic Official Party (DOP) presidential candidate, Mr Peter Harry Wilson, has expressed his admiration for the peaceful atmosphere that has enveloped the city of Bulawayo as residents have showcased their commitment to democracy by participating in the harmonised elections.

Commending the electorate for their commendable conduct, Mr Wilson lauded the residents of Bulawayo for transcending political differences and prioritising harmony. The prevailing sense of peace stands as a testament to the city’s dedication to upholding democratic values, he said.

“Peace is prevailing in the city as such l would like to give credit to people of Bulawayo for maintaining peace despite their political differences. I believe the electorate know what they want and they will vote DOP for a bright future.”

In a call to action, Wilson urged registered voters to exercise their democratic right by heading to the various polling stations and casting their votes. Acknowledging that political affiliations may differ, he highlighted that unity and peaceful participation are the bedrock of a prosperous nation.

“This is a democratic right that comes after every five years and people should come out in large numbers to vote and fulfill their democratic right.”