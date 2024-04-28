Electric atmosphere at Bulawayo Shutdown gig as fans pack venue

Showbiz Writer

The Bulawayo Shutdown gig, held at Queens Sports Grounds in Bulawayo on Saturday evening, saw a massive turnout. Coinciding with the last day of the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair, the atmosphere was electric, with thousands ready to celebrate.

The event featured a stellar lineup, including DJs Mzoe, Templeman, Fantan, Levels, and Ribhe, who set the stage for top acts like Murumba Pitch, Emtee, Kwesta, Winky D, Enzo Ishall, Killer T, and Bazooker. DJs Mzoe and Nospa masterfully handled the mic, ensuring the crowd stayed entertained during artiste changeovers.

A spectacular fireworks display lit up the sky as Emtee performed, adding even more excitement to the event.

The show continued until 7am, with energetic crowds still fully engaged.

However, the overwhelming crowd size presented challenges for security, with some attendees managing to enter without tickets, invading the VIP area.