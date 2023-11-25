Electric fault switches off Gweru city centre

Kudzai Gaveni, Online Writer

Most parts of the city centre in Gweru are without electricity due to a cable fault.

In a statement, the Zimbabwe Electricity and Distribution Company said the affected areas are AgriBank, Bethel Clinic, Matopo Book Centre, Value Chain, Topics, Truworths, Eat & lick, Midlands Computers, Hair Mart, Inermarket Building and the surrounding areas.

Affected residents are advised to treat all circuits as live as power may be restored without notice.