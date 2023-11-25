  • Today Sat, 25 Nov 2023

Electric fault switches off Gweru city centre

Electric fault switches off Gweru city centre

Kudzai Gaveni, Online Writer

Most parts of the city centre in Gweru are without electricity due to a cable fault.

In a statement, the Zimbabwe Electricity and Distribution Company said the affected areas are AgriBank, Bethel Clinic, Matopo Book Centre, Value Chain, Topics, Truworths, Eat & lick, Midlands Computers, Hair Mart, Inermarket Building and the surrounding areas.

Affected residents are advised to treat all circuits as live as power may be restored without notice. 

               

