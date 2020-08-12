Electrician axes man over radio

Thandeka Moyo-Ndlovu, Chronicle Reporter

A 37-YEAR-OLD Bulawayo man escaped death by a whisker after he was axed on the forehead for confronting an electrician who had failed to fix his radio.

Mr Howard Nyathi fell unconscious after Admore Sambo, a repairs specialist from Mabutweni suburb, allegedly attacked him on Sunday at around 6pm.

He was rushed to Mpilo Central Hospital in an ambulance which was called by neighbours.

Sambo had reportedly failed to fix Mr Nyathi’s radio on time, which led to a misunderstanding.

The accused is now in police custody and will appear in court soon facing attempted murder charges.

Bulawayo police provincial spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube confirmed the incident yesterday and urged members of the public to desist from violence. “We received a report of a man from Mabutweni who is in the business of repairing electrical household appliances. He had in his possession, a radio belonging to Howard Nyathi which was supposed to be fixed,” said Inspector Ncube.

He said Mr Nyathi who had taken his radio to Sambo sometime last month, confronted him to get feedback on when his radio would be fixed and delivered to him.

This led to a misunderstanding between the two men resulting in the attack.

According to Insp Ncube, Sambo armed himself with an axe and struck Mr Nyathi on the forehead and he fell down.

“Members of the public came rushing and called an ambulance which took Nyathi to Mpilo Cental Hospital,” he said.

Insp Ncube said police attended the scene and arrested Sambo.

“We continue urging members of the public never to resort to violence whenever there are misunderstandings. They must make use of third parties which include family members, community leaders, neighbours, church leaders and even police so that they resolve their issues amicably without resorting to violence” said Insp Ncube. — @thamamoe