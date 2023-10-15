Electricity blackout scheduled for Bulawayo

Prince Ngwenya, [email protected]

MOST parts of Bulawayo will experience a scheduled electricity cut today, Sunday, from 9am to 5pm for maintenance purposes.

In a statement, the Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company (ZETDC) said affected areas include;

London Road Substation:

Tregers, Nimr & Chapman, CSC, Bakers Inn, Archer Clothing and the surrounding areas.

Ingutsheni Substation:

Datalabs, Lobels Bread, BG, & Industrial Areas, Engutsheni Mental Hospital and the surrounding areas.

Belmont Substation:

Pick n Pay, Chicken Inn, Rainbow Hotel, City Centre and the Whole of Emganwini Area.

Forrestvale Substation Mpilo, MPD NRZ, mzilikazi, BF, Emakhandeni, Luveve/Gwabalanda, Njube, Old

Lobengula & Part of Magwegwe, Lobengula West and the surrounding areas.

“Customers are advised to treat all circuits as LIVE during this period as power may be restored without notice,” reads the statement