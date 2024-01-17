Electricity cut scheduled for Bulawayo

Prince Ngwenya,[email protected]

MOST of Bulawayo’s Western suburbs will be without electricity for almost eight hours on 18 January, due to scheduled maintenance at Entumbane CSC.

The maintenance is scheduled from 9am to 4.30pm, affecting areas such as Gwabalanda, Luveve, Mpilo Hospital, TB Hospital, NRZ Mpopoma, NRZ Mzilikazi, Mzilikazi, Barbourfields, Mpopoma Congo, Njube, Lobengula, Emakhandeni, United College of Education, and surrounding areas.

The Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company (ZETDC) has urged residents to treat all circuits as LIVE, as power may be restored unexpectedly.