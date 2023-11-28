Electricity outage for Kuwadzana CSC

Kudzai Gaveni Online Writer

PARTS of areas in Kuwadzana CSC are without electricity as the Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company (ZETDC) fixes a cable.

In a statement, the power utility said the affected areas are Dzivarasekwa 1 2 3 and 4 including shops Tashinga Housing Coop and the surrounding areas.

“Customers are advised to treat all circuits as live during this period as power may be restored without notice,” reads the statement.