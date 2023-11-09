Electricity restored to Matobo District

Kudzai Gaveni, Online Writer

THE Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company has re-energized at least eight areas in the Matobo district.

In a statement, the power utility said Nathisa B/C, White Waters Secondary, Induna Primary School, Malundi RDC, Ebenezer or Shalom Farm, Halale Econet Booster, Halale Primary School, Mabonyane Bussiness Centre, and surrounding areas now have power following an outage.

“Clients are advised to treat all power lines as live at all times,” reads the statement.