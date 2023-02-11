Electrocuted cable thief nabbed in hospital seeking medical attention, caged 20 years

Lizzy Nekhoma, Chronicle Online Reporter

A ZESA cable thief was arrested when he went to hospital to get treatment for burns that he sustained during the theft.

Tinashe Tatenda Ndoreka (25) has since been sentenced a 20-year jail term for copper cable theft.

In a statement on twitter, the police said:

‘’The ZRP confirms the arrest and conviction of Tinashe Tatenda Ndoreka (25) for theft of copper cables which occurred in Chimhanda area, Rushinga, Mt Darwin between Jan and Feb, 2023. The matter came to light when the suspect was electrocuted and sought medical attention.

“A 16-metre squared 4-core armored cable was recovered from a local dam and some copper cables were recovered from the suspect’s disused toilet. The suspect has since been convicted and sentenced to an effective 20-year jail term.’’

