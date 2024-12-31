Elephant and cheetah experience: exploring Zimbabwe’s conservation legacy

Leonard Ncube, [email protected]

FOR over 25 years, the Elephant and Cheetah Experience in Victoria Falls has been a hub of conservation, tourism and adventure.

This unique facility offers visitors the chance to interact with some of Africa’s most iconic wildlife, blending education with unforgettable experiences.

Located near the Zambezi National Park gate, the facility is home to domesticated lions, cheetahs and elephants, making it a near-complete showcase of the Big Five, missing only buffalo and rhino.

Founded by wildlife expert and director Mr Basil Steyn, the Elephant and Cheetah Experience began as a sanctuary for orphaned and drought-stricken elephants.

Over the years, it has expanded to include cheetahs and lions, transforming into a must-visit destination for both local and international tourists.

The facility now boasts a herd of eight elephants comprising three bulls and five females, two cheetahs and three lions, many of which were rescued and rehabilitated.

Guided by a mission of conservation and ethical animal interactions, visitors can walk with elephants, interact with cheetahs and lions and learn about the challenges facing these majestic animals.

Mr Steyn, one of Zimbabwe’s pioneers in elephant training, has built a dedicated conservation-oriented team. The facility employs over 50 people, 85 percent of whom are male due to the physically demanding and potentially dangerous nature of the work.

Elephant and Cheetah Experience marketing manager, Ms Janice Ncube, who has been with the organisation since 2011, said the facility is committed to conservation and adherence to Zimbabwean laws.

“The whole idea is conservation alongside leisure and tourism. While some critics argue that walking with lions or riding elephants is controversial, we operate under strict guidelines set by the Zimbabwe Tourism Authority (ZTA) and Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority (Zimparks). We believe in what we do and are regularly inspected to ensure ethical and sustainable practices,” she said.

During a recent visit by a Chronicle news crew, Ms Ncube explained the diverse preferences of international tourists.

“Americans love riding elephants, while Indian and Chinese clients enjoy interacting with the cats. Locals are all-rounders,” she said.

Vice President Dr Constantino Chiwenga’s wife, Colonel Miniyothabo Chiwenga in August visited the facility with the 2023 Miss Universe World Sheynnis Palacios and interacted with the animals.

The elephants, cheetahs and lions each have unique names and stories. For example, Boniface, the oldest elephant at 44 years, was rescued as an orphaned calf. Sondelani, named after a farm in West Nicholson, was born there. Zuva and Nicky, the cheetahs, are ambassadors for conservation efforts aimed at addressing declining populations.

The three lions — Gundu, Rita, and Thuli — also play vital roles in the facility’s conservation narrative. For just US$120, international tourists can enjoy close encounters with these animals, including feeding and walking with elephants. The facility also offers discounted rates for locals to encourage domestic tourism.

Beyond tourism, the Elephant and Cheetah Experience is deeply involved in community outreach. The facility provides free educational trips for schools and has adopted Chimbombo Primary School as part of its corporate social responsibility.

“The animals, particularly cheetahs, are integral to the conservation efforts and educational activities aimed at teaching guests about the delicate balance of wildlife ecosystems and the importance of protecting these majestic animals,” said Ms Ncube.

“Their presence helps raise awareness of the declining populations of such species and the importance of protecting their habitats. We aim to foster a culture where animals are seen as more than just potential dangers.”

Ms Ncube said by showcasing their beauty and importance, they hope to convert future poachers into conservationists. Despite its successes, the facility faces challenges, including misconceptions about ethical wildlife interactions and bureaucratic hurdles.

“Elephant and Cheetah Experience started as Elephant Experience and has been running for over 25 years. We introduced the cheetah and lions three years ago hence the name changed. It’s a pity, some people don’t understand us on the conservation side because they think what we do is controversial,” said Ms Ncube.

Ms Ncube also expressed concerns about travel agents inflating package prices, making the destination seem expensive.

However, the local market has been a lifeline.

“If it wasn’t for locals, December would be a low season for us. We do have internationals but the local market boosts us. They not only visit but also promote us online, giving us invaluable exposure,” she said.

“We are trying to inculcate a culture of not seeing every animal as a potential danger. Clients get to walk with the elephants in the bush for 30 minutes and after that, they feed them because we use the reward system.”

Ms Ncube noted that locals often visit during public holidays, while international tourists come during the tourism peak season.

“There are special packages and discounted rates for locals to encourage domestic tourism and allow Zimbabweans to enjoy these unique experiences at half the international price,” she said.

“While the animals are domesticated, elephants feed freely in the bush and are penned at night. Cheetahs and lions only come out when there are clients.”

Ms Ncube said the Elephant and Cheetah Experience is more than just a tourist attraction, but a conservation hub, working tirelessly to protect Zimbabwe’s wildlife heritage. — @ncubeleon