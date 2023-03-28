Elephants wreak havoc in Kwekwe

Michael Magoronga, Midlands Correspondent

A herd of stray elephants has reportedly been spotted in the outskirts of Kwekwe where they are destroying crops.

Kwekwe District Civil Protection Unit (CPU) Chair Mr Fortune Mpungu said rangers from Zibagwe Rural District Council and those from Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority (Zimparks) were attending to the situation.

“There is a herd of elephants seen in Ward 1 Mopane Lozzane and Sultanan Areas. They are reportedly destroying crops in the area and we urge villagers there to avoid disturbing these animals as they can be dangerous,” said Mr Mpungu.

Zimparks spokesperson, Mr Tinashe Farawo said rangers were on the ground.

“Yes, we have received the reports and we have rangers on the ground to assess the situation. We will be able to give further details after the assessment,” he said.

Last year authorities took down two elephants after a middle-aged man was trampled upon as he reportedly took selfies with one of the jumbos in the background.