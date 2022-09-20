Eleven armed robbers arrested

Patrick Chitumba, Midlands Bureau Chief

POLICE in Gweru have arrested 11 suspected armed robbers who have been terrorising residents in the city.

The suspects are believed to have been behind a spate of offences that include armed robberies, murder and unlawful entry and theft.

They were arrested following an operation that ran from September 1 to 15 leading to the recovery of two vehicles, seven firearms, cell phones among other things.

Midlands provincial police spokesperson Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko confirmed the arrest of the suspects.

“Police in Gweru have arrested 11 suspects believed to have been behind a spate of offences that include armed robberies, murder, unlawful possession of firearms and unlawful entry and theft in the city,” he said.

The suspects, Inspector Mahoko said are London Ncube (42), Judge Dube (63), Complete Mpofu (39), Petros Chivava (42), Admire Mpofu (18), Bukhosi Mkandla (22) all of London farm in Gweru, Evans Muzabani (20), Witness Nkomazana (22) all of Rubi farm in Gweru, Tawedzerwa Zhou (27) of Zvishavane, Evans Chikwenya (21) of Shurugwi and Brian Ncube (24) of Mambo suburb in Gweru.

“The following property was recovered during the investigation, a Nissan Vanette motor vehicle robbed from Shurugwi, a Honda Civic motor vehicle which was being used on the commission of the cases, seven firearms – one pistol, three Bruno rifles, three x 303 rifles and an assortment of live rounds of ammunition, 15 cell phones, television sets, gas cylinders, a cutting torch and cash amounting to US $1 785,” he said.

Inspector Mahoko said investigations established that the pistol had been smuggled into the country, one rifle had been lent to the suspect by a firearm licence holder while five had been stolen during robbery cases.

“We thank the public for cooperating with our investigations in these cases. I also take this opportunity to warn the public that it is a serious crime to be in possession of a firearm without a licence or to lend a firearm to an unauthorised person. May the members of the public in possession of firearms without appropriate authority take advantage of the window period up to September 30 where they can surrender them to police without being asked questions or charged criminally,” he said.