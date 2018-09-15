Elikem, Pokello finally part ways

Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent

AFTER a series of hints, denials and silence from both parties, Ghanaian Elikem Kumordzie this week officially ended his three-year marriage to Zimbabwe’s “Queen of Swag” — Pokello Nare.

This is not the way the love story of the two former Big Brother Africa housemates was supposed to pan out but Elikem filed for divorce at the High Court in Harare after it became clear the fairytale marriage had irretrievably broken down.

Elikem approached the High Court citing loss of love, affection and declaring that his nuptials to the self-styled “Queen of Swag” were beyond repair.

The seemingly sweet and lovely life of marriage for the two has turned out to be a sour experience that has left not only a bitter taste, but lingering memories of regret in the minds of the couple.

Their marriage has crumbled right before the eyes of many across Africa who followed their love life right from the Big Brother House in 2013.

It is sad for followers of the now defunct Big Brother Africa as Pokello and Elikem were a loveable couple that captured their hearts during the show. And when Pokello was booted out of the show before Elikem, she, like a love sick puppy, said she would wait for her new found heartthrob. When her beau got knocked out, they started their relationship and many people around Africa followed the two.

It was a fairy-tale, with Elikem asking for Pokello’s hand in marriage during the Ghana Music Awards, and her accepting leaving people in awe and some envious of her.

Pokello was welcomed in Ghana by that country as their new malukazana/muroora (daughter-in-law) with the same adulation being reserved for Elikem in Zimbabwe where he was warmly received as its mkwasha/mkhwenyana (son-in-law).

But it shows that even the strongest of feelings at the beginning of a relationship cannot sustain a marriage in the long run.

It seems that Pokello had long since moved on with her life as Elikem revealed in his papers in court that they had not lived together as husband and wife since September last year.

Pokello was spotted partying up a storm at businessman Tazvi Mhaka’s birthday celebrations held on a yacht in Cape Town, South Africa last year.

She was bashed by social media for attending the party without her husband Elikem. But what people forgot to ask was if all was well in their paradise.

Although she said her husband had given her the green light for the party, something was missing in the whole equation.

As with all such celebrity marriages, this eventuality was expected. It all starts off wonderful, full of bliss and romance which many would only dream of, but at the end it all comes crashing down in dramatic fashion. And with any divorce, children are the ultimate victims. They are the ones who bear the brunt of their parents’ differences as they are pulled from one end to the other with each or one of the parents bad mouthing the other.

However, it seems Elikem trusts Pokello with their child as he has no objection with her keeping their son as long as he gets to see the child anytime he visits Zimbabwe.