Elite cricket league returns

Brandon Moyo, [email protected]

THE eagerly awaited 2024 National Premier League (NPL) is finally upon us, as the country’s top club cricket competition kicks off this Saturday with seven matches scheduled for the opening round.

The tournament, now in its fourth edition, boasts 14 teams, including four new additions, all vying for the coveted silverware.

Reigning champions Takashinga Patriots 1 will commence their title defence against Westside at Mutare Sports Club this weekend. Among the newcomers, Rangers from Harare Metropolitan, Mashonaland East’s Strikers, Rimuka from Mashonaland West, and Knights from Masvingo are set to make their NPL debuts.

Rangers begin their campaign against Bulawayo Metropolitan Association (BMCA) First League champions Amakhosi at Masvingo Sports Club.

On Sunday, Rimuka will take to the pitch for the first time in the tournament with a home game against Rainbow at Kadoma Sports Club, while

Strikers will face off against Queens Sports Club at Kwekwe Sports Club.

Knights will make their debut against Scorpions at Masvingo Sports Club.

A total of 91 matches will be played throughout the NPL campaign, culminating in the final round on August 10 and 11.

Harare Metropolitan, Manicaland, Masvingo, and Midlands are each represented by a team. Direct qualification to the tournament was earned by

Westside, Scorpions, and Mbizo, while Strikers, Knights and Rimuka made it through the playoffs.

National Premier League – Match Day 1 fixtures:

Saturday:

Gladiators vs Mbizo (Old Hararians), Westside v Takashinga Patriots 1 (Mutare Sports Club), Rangers v Amakhosi (Masvingo Sports Club), Takashinga Patriots 2 v BAC (Kwekwe Sports Club).