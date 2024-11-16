Elvis Chipezeze: A footballing resurrection

Innocent Kurira, [email protected]

AFTER being released by Baroka FC in July 2022, goalkeeper Elvis Chipezeze’s career appeared to be on the decline.

However, his move to Magesi FC, a lesser-known South African club in the second-tier Motsepe Foundation Championship, has proved to be a game-changing moment for the 34-year-old goalkeeper.

Despite critics labelling the move a downgrade, Chipezeze (34) seized the opportunity with both hands, revitalising his career and propelling Magesi FC to unprecedented heights. The goalkeeper’s exceptional performances have drawn attention and earned him calls to return to the Zimbabwe national team.

Chipezeze’s recent display in the Carling Knockout semi-final was an embodiment of his exceptional form. His sensational saves and impactful header contributed to the club’s dramatic 1-0 victory over Richards Bay FC. This earned him the R100 000 Man of the Match award for the third time in a row, cementing his status as the tournament’s stand-out goalkeeper.

As a former Warriors goalkeeper, Chipezeze has expressed his desire to return to the national fold. His impressive performances for Magesi FC, particularly in the Carling Black Label Cup, have sparked calls for his return.

Currently, the national team goalkeeping position is dominated by Washington Arubi, with Brentford’s Marley Tavaziva and Martin Mapisa as deputies. However, with his resurgence, Chipezeze is poised to reclaim his spot in the national team and revive his career in the process.

“Magesi’s leadership has made things easier, but it comes with pressure. I’m grateful for this second chance. The club brought me in to help the team grow, and our progress in two years is remarkable. Personal accolades are secondary; I prioritise the team’s success,” said Chipezeze.

Chipezeze has also been quoted in the media expressing his desire to represent the national team.

“Why would I turn down such an opportunity? I still want to represent my nation. I would love to play for the national team again,” said Chipezeze.

Chipezeze’s journey began at Chicken Inn FC in Zimbabwe before joining Baroka FC in March 2018. After Baroka’s relegation, he was released in July 2022. Magesi FC signed him in October 2022, and he made his debut in a 1-1 draw against Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila.

Chipezeze has nine caps for Zimbabwe, including an appearance in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations finals. It was a tournament Chipezeze would love to forget after his error-filled performance saw the Warriors crashing out of the competition with a humiliating 4-0 thrashing by the Democratic Republic of Congo at the 30 June Stadium.

Chipezeze only got to start in the match after first-choice goalkeeper, the late George Chigova was injured during warm-up while Edmore Sibanda was also side-lined by injury.

Sadly, he was at fault for the majority of DRC’s goals. At that time, he promised to learn from his mistakes, something he seems to have done.

Chipezeze last featured for the Warriors in an Afcon qualifier against Algeria in 2020, during the Zdravko Logarusic era. With his recent form, coach Michael Nees could be tempted to give him a call. – @innocentskizoe.