Elvis Moyo gears up for EFC 122 title clash with Antony Morel

Innocent Kurira, Zimpapers Sports Hub

AHEAD of his fight with Antony Morel on Thursday, Elvis Moyo is weighing in at 118kg, compared to Morel’s 115kg. The weigh-in took place on Wednesday, with both fighters having passed their medicals and cleared to compete.

Zimbabwean heavyweight boxing and mixed martial arts exponent, Elvis “Bulawayo Bomber” Moyo, is set to face Antony Morel at Extreme Fighting Championships (EFC) 122 on April 10 in South Africa.

This highly anticipated contest follows the cancellation of Moyo’s bare-knuckle fight against Matunga Djikisa, which was scheduled for October 10 last year.

Moyo is eager to step into the cage after several previous fight cancellations. Returning to the hexagon after a seven-year absence, Moyo will face Morel for the title at EFC 122.