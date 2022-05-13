Elvis Nyathi’s killers granted R3000 bail

13 May, 2022 - 13:05 0 Views
0 Comments
Elvis Nyathi’s killers granted R3000 bail The late Elvis Nyathi

The Chronicle

Thupeyo Muleya, Beitbridge Bureau

The seven men who were last month arrested for killing a 43-year-old Zimbabwean man, Elvis Nyathi, in Diepsloot, Johannesburg were on Friday granted R3000 bail each at the Randburg Magistrate Court.

The spot where Elvis Nyathi was killed

Initially, the police had arrested 14 people, but seven others were cleared following thorough investigations.

The gang is accused of stoning and burning Nyathi of Chief Malaba in Matobo district after he allegedly failed to pay them a R300 bribe.

The late Elvis Nyathi’s mother Sithembile Sibanda (right) and mourners at the family home in Nkulumane 12, Bulawayo

The men were reportedly carrying out hate crimes against African migrants, especially Zimbabweans around Gauteng Province.

The accused persons are reported to be part of a vigilante group implementing an operation dubbed “Dudula”, a Zulu word for  drive back.

In a statement, South Africa’s National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said, ”Judgment on bail application was done at the Randburg Magistrates’ Court today, for seven accused of the murder of Zimbabwean national Elvis Nyathi in Diepsloot last month. They will be back in court on June 7, 2022”.

@tupeyo

Share This:

More Stories:

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting