EMA conclude tests on Sizinda explosion

Mkhululi Ncube, [email protected]

CYANIDE and various chemicals which include sulphuric acid are suspected to be behind the explosion that left two boys from Bulawayo’s Sizinda suburb hospitalised at Mpilo Central Hospital after sustaining serious burns.

The two boys aged 11 and 18 years are admitted to Mpilo Central Hospital while the third boy who suffered minor injuries, has since been discharged.

The three were collecting scrap metal for resale at Tshabalala Extension on Monday last week when the explosion occurred.

After the accident, Bulawayo Mayor Councillor Solomon Mguni led a team of councillors and council officials that visited the two victims still admitted to the hospital and pledged to assist them.

After the explosion, Environmental Management Agency (EMA) took the 25kg container and its contents to their Harare laboratory for tests.

EMA principal environmental education and publicity officer Mr Liberty Mugadza said laboratory tests point to the deadly cyanide and other dangerous chemicals.

He said the incident could also be a case of waste management that went wrong.

“Concerning the explosion, our team collected the 25kg container which had some contents. It was taken to our laboratory where tests were conducted and results showed that there were high levels of sodium chlorite as well as sulphate,” he said.

Mr Mugadza said their major challenge was that the explosion was followed by a spontaneous burning which then destroyed most of the chemicals.

Mr Mugadza appealed to industrialists and the business fraternity to be responsible when handling hazardous substances, waste, containers or products that contain them, saying any negligence in their handling can lead to accidents.

“We encourage communities to be on alert when they see people or institutions dumping waste within their vicinity. They need to inform EMA or council authorities so that appropriate action is taken on time,” said Mr Mugadza.

