EMA finalises LEAPs consultations

Tafadzwa Chibukwa, Chronicle Reporter

IN an effort to promote the inclusion of all groups and equal participation of everyone in the local environmental action plans (LEAPs), the Environmental Management Agency (EMA) last Friday met stakeholders to finalise the consultation process.

LEAPs which are meant to create sustainable communities which are safe, healthy and clean, are developed by local authorities to assist in the management of the environment.

Local authorities are mandated as stated in section 95 of the Environmental Management Act (CAP 20:27) to develop LEAPs.

The concept of sustainable development evolved in the early 1980s worldwide and it saw the development of the National Conservation Strategy.

The major objective of this strategy was to ensure that development planning balances socio-economic development with environmental protection. EMA held consultations countrywide to get ideas and contributions from people on LEAPs.

The stakeholders met in Bulawayo for a final meeting which considered all the submissions made by the people.

Speaking during the meeting, EMA environmental education and publicity manager, Mrs Amkela Sidange said they envisaged creating sustainable communities which are inclusive, safe, healthy and clean.

She said the consultative engagements were therefore meant to get contributions from communities on how they can protect their environment.

“We have had consultations across the country. Our main aim is to come up with a plan that is inclusive and enables participation of all sectors of the economy,” she said.

Mrs Sidange said the plan is in line with the National Development Strategy 1 (NDS1) and Vision 2030.

“The plan that we are going to have as a country is futuristic in the sense that it will run from 2023 to 2033, which means that the aspirations of the NDS1, as well as the Vision 2030, will be incorporated in the plan,” she said.

“Generally, what stands out is the fact that we are working towards maintaining and putting into regard the future that we want as a nation with the participation of youths who are the future.”

EMA director of environmental management services Mr Steady Kangata said the environment is a shared resource whose management calls for shared responsibility and vision.

“The process we are undertaking is coming up with answers and solutions to the challenges identified in our environment as well as in sustaining our resources,” he said.

Vital Recycling Founding director, Ms Kuda Dhliwayo lauded the inclusion of young people in policy making processes.

“It is crucial that youths are involved in such processes so that we can also propose issues that have to do with innovation that impacts youths mostly. This gives us a chance to have policies that are youth innovative, youth-friendly as well as technologically advanced when it comes to sustainability,” she said.

Speaking during the same event, Greenhouse Trust, Ms Cinderella Ndlovu said the document is critical in formulating action for the good of the country’s environment and natural resources.

“Our inclusion as young people in formulating policies that have to do with our future and environment is crucial. Whatever we learn here, we share with our peers so that as youths we have the information on how to protect the environment, not just for us but future generations as well,” she said.