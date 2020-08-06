Emakhandeni based tennis academy awaiting green light to resume training

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

TOMASIK Tennis Academy has declared its readiness to resume training once it gets an official clearance anytime from now.

The club conducts its business at the Emakhandeni tennis courts and focuses on the development of young talent from the suburb and surrounding areas.

It was founded by Switzerland-based Fadzai Madzimbamuto, a former national tennis player.

It caters for players from the age of six with the aim of nurturing them into professionals.

Academy head coach Khumbulani Thembo said they had done all preparations in terms of the set conditions and guidelines to resume training.

“We have done well in terms of acquiring personal protection equipment that should guarantee the safety of our players. We are hopeful that we will get our clearance letter soon,” said Thembo.

Since its inception, the academy has held a number of tournaments and courses that are critical in the development of the game in the city.

According to some of the conditions set by the SRC, all tennis facilities are expected to appoint an enforcement officer to ensure adherence to the guidelines.

The guidelines and requirements will cover players registered with Tennis Zimbabwe that have an official clearance letter.

Apart from the usual guidelines of temperature checks, social distancing, washing of hands and wearing of masks, the coach will provide and pick all the practice balls.

Only the coach can provide equipment like baskets, cones and ladders, which have to be sanitised after every session, and players’ bags are not allowed on the tennis court.

