Emazwideni Foundation partners ZOU to empower youths on drug prevention

Sipepisiwe Moyo, [email protected]

On Friday, the Emazwideni Foundation will join forces with the Zimbabwe Open University (ZOU) to host an event to empower youth and address drug addiction and peer pressure issues. The event will take place at the university campus.

The day’s activities will feature a range of engaging programmes, including drama and dance performances, career guidance sessions, and more. Event organiser Ntombizenhla Nxumalo highlighted that the target age group is between 13 and 20 years old, marking the first time an event of this nature has been held.

“Our main goal is to equip the younger generation with the tools to say no to drugs and harmful substances while helping them build a brighter future,” Nxumalo said.

“The programme will also include writing classes for grades 7, O-level, and A-level students to inspire them by showcasing university students and providing motivational guidance from various speakers.”

Nxumalo emphasised the importance of addressing drug addiction early, noting that some children as young as 10 years old are already exposed to harmful substances.

“We want to catch them before their lives are negatively impacted by drug abuse,” she added.

“It’s crucial for them to understand that a fulfilling life can be achieved without drugs and to overcome any negative influences from peers or their environment.”

Participants will also receive insights into alternative career paths, such as vocational training in welding, farming, building, carpentry, and motor mechanics, for those who may not excel academically.

Nxumalo expressed hope for similar future events to continue fostering positive change.

In addition to the interactive activities, the event will feature a line-up of speakers including medical doctors, lawyers, CID drug section officers, school teachers, and university lecturers. These experts will provide valuable information on the dangers and consequences of drug and substance abuse.