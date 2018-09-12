‘Embrace honest, hard work’

Kudzai Chikiwa, Chronicle Reporter

THE Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Service (ZPCS) has encouraged its officers to embrace President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s call for hard and honest work for the good of the nation.

Speaking at a passout parade of 204 officers at Ntabazinduna Prisons and Correctional Service Training School last Friday, ZPSC Commissioner Stephen Ngwenya said the correctional services has transformed from a punitive and retributive approach to a more rehabilitative approach.

He said as a result their training officers must impart to inmates skills that they will utilise upon release from prison.

“I got so inspired by President Mnangagwa during his inauguration speech where he called all of us to work hard and inculcate the culture of hard honest work. In view of these positive developments and as progressive citizens, we must now join hands and work together for the good cause of our great nation,” said Comm Ngwenya.

“By being part of the ZPCS ,more importantly as correctional officers who are the organisation’s first line managers ,you are therefore expected to diligently discharge your duties as failure to do so or deliver would be tantamount to betrayal given the investment bestowed on you by the organisation on such kind of training.’’

The officers underwent a three-month strenuous conversion course whose aim is to transform them from operatives into first line managers.

Comm Ngwenya said the graduation is another step towards the country’s success story.

He encouraged officers to give inmates an opportunity to learn psychomotor skills for their successful reintegration into society as useful citizens.

Comm Ngwenya said society should not be reluctant to accept ex-inmates upon release because the skills they acquire during their time in prison can contribute to the country’s economy.

“We have since defined our destiny and it is time for us to work hard in order to shape our future. Now as you go out to discharge your duties, know who you are and that it is only possible if you are able to clearly define what you are working to conquer,’’ said Comm Ngwenya.

“What matters most is the process of repentance that inmates go through. I therefore urge society and Government to appreciate the skills inmates earn during prison service for they contribute to an industrialised and skilful nation.’’ — @tamary98