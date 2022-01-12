‘Embrace locally-produced goods, local currency’

Michael Magoronga, Midlands Correspondent

ZIMBABWEANS should embrace locally-produced goods and local currency as the economy continues to register a positive growth trajectory buoyed by homegrown policies and solutions ushered in by the Second Republic.

Business Economic Empowerment Forum (BEEF) president, Dr Solomon Matsa said this in an interview with Business Chronicle on Monday.

A businessman in his own right with interests in the hospitality, energy and transport sectors among others, Dr Matsa also urged locals to utilise the conducive environment created by the Second Republic and emulate the President’s vision and ideas as the country has moved from economic growth.

He said 2022 was looking bright if only Zimbabweans stopped over-relying on other countries for economic development.

He said Zimbabweans must play a role in every developmental project in the country in line with the nyika inovakwa nevene vayo/ilizwe lakhiwa ngabanikazi balo (a nation is built by its owners) mantra by President Mnangagwa.

“President (Emmerson) Mnangagwa has done more than enough on what is needed for economic development, what is left is for us to emulate him and his ideas and multiply the vision in all the ministries and in the private sector companies’ leadership.

“Zimbabweans must come first and must always be part of any development agenda,” said Dr Matsa.

He said monetary authorities should continue finding ways to restore confidence in local currency.

“Money is a trust tender thus the Ministry of Finance must find ways to make Zimbabweans like their own currency like as is the case any other country.

Unfortunately, we are so colonised that we hate ourselves but like promoting other countries, a cancer I don’t know how best we can deal with it so that positivity prevails,” said Dr Matsa.

He said the President and his administration stands ready to support any locals who want to do developmental projects that benefits the country, and citizens should take advantage of that.

Dr Matsa said the recent move by President Mnangagwa to distribute heifers to youths across the country, was a sign that the second republic did not want to leave anyone behind.

Recently, President Mnangagwa handed over about 698 heifers to youths from across the country in Kwekwe.

“Zimbabweans were given the freedom to participate in construction, mining, farming and innovation projects with full support of the Government.

Government is sponsoring innovation projects to produce products which have been draining our fiscus and more is being expanded across all provinces.

“As BEEF we are saying let us take advantage of that. Everybody should enjoy the economic cake as envisaged by the Government.

“Government is now spreading the financial procurement cake commercially across all able people to participate and grow our business.

A lot of sectors are coming up and as a country we are now moving forward economically,” said Dr Matsa.

