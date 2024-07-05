Embracing the AfCFTA: Empowering women and youth in Zimbabwe

Tafadzwa Muvingi

AS the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) becomes a reality, Zimbabwe stands at a pivotal juncture. The potential benefits of this historic trade agreement are vast, particularly for women and youth-led Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs).

However, unlocking these benefits requires strategic action and a commitment to overcoming long-standing barriers. The AfCFTA aims to create a single market for goods and services, facilitating free movement of businesspeople and investments. For Zimbabwe, this presents an unprecedented opportunity to boost intra-African trade, enhance economic growth, and drive sustainable development. Yet, for these benefits to be realised, we must focus on inclusivity, ensuring that the traditionally marginalised groups — women youth and persons with disabilities — are at the forefront of this economic transformation.

Women and youth-led MSMEs are critical to Zimbabwe’s economy, yet they face significant challenges. Available data shows that only one percent of MSMEs in Zimbabwe currently have access to regional markets for export purposes. This low participation is attributed to limited access to finance, inadequate marketing skills, and an uneven regulatory environment. Moreover, 67 percent of women in trade reported a lack of access to trade-related information, policies, regulations, and market opportunities.

To address these challenges, the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) is supporting national partners in a project on Promoting Prosperity Pathways for Women and Youth-led MSMEs within the AfCFTA which proposes a comprehensive approach that encompasses capacity building, policy reform, and the creation of an enabling environment for trade. The strategy is twofold: supporting sustainable inclusive growth and promoting equitable governance.

Building Capacity and Market Readiness

The first pillar focuses on enhancing the market readiness of women and youth-led MSMEs. This involves building their capacities in export readiness, digital capabilities, and integration into local and regional AfCFTA value chains. The production of simplified guidelines and awareness campaigns about the AfCFTA’s provisions are essential steps. By equipping these enterprises with the necessary skills and information, we can ensure they are well-prepared to take advantage of new market opportunities.

The development of Economic Trade Hubs to incubate women and youth-led MSMEs is another innovative initiative. These hubs will serve as platforms for product development, digital integration, and market linkage, fostering a conducive environment for business growth.

Enhancing Governance for Inclusive Growth

The second pillar addresses the governance frameworks necessary for sustainable economic development. Streamlining guidelines, business processes, and tax statutes to combat corruption and discrimination at trade routes and ports of entry is crucial. By creating a transparent, accountable, and responsive institutional ecosystem, we can remove the barriers that hinder women and youth from accessing regional markets.

Furthermore, the proposal highlights the importance of supporting devolved service delivery and promoting access to justice, particularly for women and girls in border communities. Rolling out mobile one-stop centers in these areas will provide essential services, including legal aid, psychosocial support, and trade-related information, directly to those who need it most.

Leveraging Partnerships and Ensuring Sustainability

Achieving these goals requires strong partnerships and sustained effort. The UNDP plans to collaborate with various government ministries, civil society organisations, and private sector entities to implement these initiatives. Leveraging resources from development partners, such as the World Bank and the African Development Bank, will also be crucial in scaling these efforts. Zimbabwe’s journey towards harnessing the benefits of the AfCFTA is filled with potential. By focusing on women and youth-led MSMEs, we can drive inclusive and sustainable economic growth, ensuring that no one is left behind. This transformative approach aligns with Zimbabwe’s National Development Strategy and the broader goals of the African

Union Agenda 2063 and the Sustainable Development Goals.

As we move forward, it is imperative to remember that the true measure of progress will be the extent to which we empower the most vulnerable and marginalised members of our society. The AfCFTA is not just a trade agreement; it is a pathway to prosperity for all Zimbabweans. Let us seize this opportunity with both hands, fostering a brighter future for our nation. l Tafadzwa Muvingi is the Head of Transformative Governance Unit, United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Zimbabwe.