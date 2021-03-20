Embuzini, a place to be yourself, a home away from home. . . rest in peace Judea Ndlovu

Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent

WHEN you walk into KoJudea in Bulawayo’s Magwegwe North suburb, there is nothing that will wow your eyes.

The simplicity that the place exudes, is what is eye-catching. Nothing fancy, nothing lavish, but you will find that the place will be full of people chatting.

There is a shed with benches and tables where people can sit and wait to be served. Those who used to frequent the place would be met by a distinctive smell of goat and a goat being skinned by an old man in overalls, hacking away at goat ribs on a log converted into a wooden table, while he sat on a stool.

Sadly, this old man, Judea Ndlovu, passed on last week at his home and was buried at his rural home of Mbembesi yesterday.

That image of Judea or Ndlovu seated on that stool and greeting whoever entered his house will forever be etched in the minds of many people.

Sundays was when the place was mostly frequented. A cross-section of people – from renowned businesspersons to touts would be hobnobbing and on occasion, slay queens as well.

Most would be there just to hang out and ‘remove (nurse) a hangover’ (ukukhipha ibhabhalazi). KoMbuzi was an equaliser where social class did not exist. Life’s pressures could take a back seat and people would unwind and talk about any subject under the sun. Everyone respected the “sanctity” of Judea’s place. The clashes or fights one would expect when drunk people from different backgrounds mingled were virtually non-existent.

Umdala uJudea had a way or maybe secret recipes to make the most basic goat meat dishes culinary delights worthy of a king’s feast. Some of the delicacies on offer were goat offal (ezingaphakathi), boiled and fried or braaied goat ribs (imbambo), boiled goat spine (umgogodla) or inhloko (goat head). These would be served with isitshwala and an array of salads.

It was not only about the mouth-watering goat meat that brought patrons in droves, but also the atmosphere as you could go with your friends and just be yourselves.

However, the goat meat delicacies and the ambiance was the major selling point and word of mouth from satisfied customers was how many people in most parts of the country got to know of the place in Magwegwe North that everyone residing in or visiting Bulawayo should visit.

One Simangaliso Ndlovu said he heard of Embuzini/koMbuzi in the mid-80s as it was the only place where people could get goat meat.

“For us the older generation, we started frequenting Embuzini in the mid-80s, I think in 1985 to be specific. Local butcheries didn’t sell goat meat at that time, but people loved it. So, when we heard that he was doing this, we’d go and buy goat meat from him.

“The meat wouldn’t last as there was high demand. Thereafter, we asked for a place to relax on weekends and have our drinks. He was a very welcoming and friendly person and he created this magical ambiance at the place that we felt at home.

“We enjoyed the goat meat that he served and his house became a place where we would gather weekly with friends. It is sad that he has gone and we hope that his legacy goes on,” said Ndlovu.

Media personality, Pat Phiri who frequented KoJudea said this was the place where people could be comfortable in their own skin.

“I liked how simplicity from the furniture. Those who go there aren’t pretentious or superficial as they know they’ll be going to a genuine space, which is rare these days.

“It’s a place where you could be yourself. The vibe was good, there is some form of unity and pure joy. Basically, what you saw is what you got. We need more spaces like that,” said Pat Phiri.

She said Judea Ndlovu will be sadly missed adding that his life should be celebrated.

“It’s so sad that he was an unsung hero. Those are the people who we need to celebrate because they bring us together and remind us that there’s life beyond chasing money. They remind us that we are human beings trying to be accepted.

“I hope his children continue and we also support such businesses,” she said.

Mangaliso Mdlongwa said he loved how Judea was always customer oriented.

“It was a nice Sunday chillspot for traditional meals especially goat meat. Also, he always made it a priority that his customers were always satisfied. This man made us feel at home when we were there,” said Mdlongwa.

Arts personality, Nkululeko Nkala said patronising KoJudea had become a culture for him.

“KoJudea became the one place that you could go to on a Sunday, relax with your friends and have some goat meat. It became a culture for some of us that every Sunday we’d go there. We went there for the experience really and it’s sad that the man behind this joint is gone.

“I hope his children and grandchildren continue the tradition,” said Nkala.

Over the years, KoJudea ceased to be a place that was known only by people in surrounding areas such as Luveve, Gwabalanda and Lobengula as some would come from as far as Nkulumane, Burnside, Hillside, North End and even Highmount.

Rest in peace to the man who made us feel at home and provided the escape that we needed. The man who convinced us that goat meat was a delicacy not through word of mouth, but his hospitality and how he prepared it. May your legacy live on.