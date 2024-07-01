Emergency Cash Transfer programme uplifts lives in Binga

Nqobile Tshili, [email protected]

MS Sithabile Mudenda from Sinakoma Village in Binga District in Matabeleland North Province is set to experience improved food security, better access to essential services, and increased resilience against economic shocks through the support of the Emergency Cash Transfer programme.

She is one of the people in over 3 000 households benefiting from the Emergency Cash Transfer programme implemented by Unicef in partnership with World Vision.

The programme, which has contributed to curbing incidences of gender-based violence (GBV) in communities, especially during drought, plays a crucial role in alleviating poverty and enhancing the well-being of communities.

It provides financial assistance to vulnerable households, helping them to meet their basic needs. According to social development experts, GBV cases become more prevalent during times of distress such as drought.

Ms Mudenda (33), a mother of three, said the financial assistance has not only enhanced her family’s food security and financial stability but also contributed to a reduction in domestic conflicts. Before the programme, Ms Mudenda and her husband frequently argued due to financial stress. Now, six months into the programme, their domestic situation has stabilised, and they are living harmoniously.

“Life was a bit tough before I was selected to be part of the Emergency Cash Transfer programme. We have three children and I was chosen to be part of the programme given that I was one of the people with children under the age of two years,” she said.

“Before I was included in the programme there was no peace at home, but for the past six months since I’ve been receiving cash our financial situation has greatly improved and we are living harmoniously.”

Beyond financial aid, the programme also provides training on self-empowerment projects. Ms Mudenda plans to use part of her received funds to start a small business selling kapenta fish, exemplifying how the programme encourages income-generating activities.

“I received US$101 and I will use US$40 to buy kapenta fish for resale here in the village. I learnt that it is important to have some income-generating project, which also contributes to good relations at home,” she said.

Other beneficiaries have invested in small livestock like goats. Women are deliberately chosen to collect the money under the Emergency Cash Transfer programme.

Last Thursday, a Chronicle news crew observed scores of women receiving cash allocations under the programme.

World Vision Disaster Risk Reduction and food assistance manager Mr Luckson Ncube said lack of household financial access contributes to GBV.

“Particularly when there is money in the house and the ability to meet certain needs we see it as one factor that assists in reducing cases of GBV. We have been deliberate in encouraging women to be recipients of the cash and it helps in terms of household decision making and thus reducing incidents of GBV,” he said.

The programme supports over 3 000 households, offering US$13 per month per household member, with a cap of four members.

Mr Ncube said this financial aid helps meet basic needs and reduces the prevalence of GBV, which often spikes during periods of economic distress such as drought.

Women are deliberately chosen to receive the funds to enhance household decision-making and reduce GBV incidents.

“The Emergency Cash Transfer programme is supported by Unicef and implemented by World Vision in Binga District where we are supporting 3 246 households, which translates to about 12 916 beneficiaries being assisted under this project,” said Mr Ncube.

“We are targeting particularly food insecure households to help them with cash transfers of about US$13 per month and we are capping up to four household members per family. The programme aims to assist communities to have access to nutritious food since there is drought.”

Mr Ncube said in terms of the selection criteria, a community participatory approach was used to identify beneficiaries including the elderly, people with disabilities, households with children under the age of two and child-headed families.

“If proper nutrition is not provided for a child who is under two years old, that can affect them for the rest of their life. That is a critical window for a child to be well nourished,” he said.

Mr Ncube said the Emergency Cash Transfer programme’s holistic approach includes promoting a saving culture and training beneficiaries in village savings and lending schemes.

“The messaging has been to encourage saving. We have integrated training, we have encouraged a saving culture, we have done trainings around village savings and lending so we already have groups that have started doing that to improve their livelihoods,” he said.

The programme, which has supported nearly 13 000 individuals in Binga District, aims to transition beneficiaries into the Government’s Harmonised Cash Transfer programme, ensuring continued support. Mr Ncube said they have been implementing the Emergency Cash Transfer for the past six months.

Unicef social protection specialist Ms Ruth Utete highlighted that empowering women is crucial in reducing GBV, as financial stability leads to fewer household conflicts.

“When women are empowered you find that GBV issues are reduced and there are fewer squabbles within homes because there would be food on the table,” she said. — @nqotshili