Emerging artistes shine at inaugural ‘Bulawayo Got Talent’ Event

Mthabisi Tshuma

The inaugural round of “Bulawayo Got Talent” (BGT) was recently held at Stanley Square, marking a successful beginning to a talent show that seeks to elevate emerging local artistes. The event, which unfolded on April 26, showcased a wide range of artistic talents from the region.

Contestants vied for an impressive array of prizes, including US$500 in cash, a record label contract, a trip to Victoria Falls, and the coveted BGT award. With high stakes, participants delivered exceptional performances across various entertainment disciplines such as singing, dancing, acting, martial arts, instrumental music, poetry, and comedy.

The talent show is the brainchild of local artist Imran Mlambo, known professionally as Imran Pac, who joined forces with Quran Mlambo, known as Quran Angels, and Sakinah Johnson to create this platform.

The event began with a spirited performance by Gabz Hotta Fire, who also shared motivational words with the contestants, encouraging them to strive for excellence. The BGT event was hosted by Sakinah Janson and Blue Link group founder Muzi, while the panel of judges included Imran Pac, Lwandle, Queen Tasha, and YP Angels, all stylishly dressed by Fabrique Monique.

Another highlight was Mandie Mae’s performance of her hit track “The One” which became a crowd favourite.

Speaking about the event, BGT partner and founder of S and H Fashions, Hawah Mlambo, expressed her enthusiasm about the diversity and quality of the talent on display.

“Our first Bulawayo Got Talent event was a resounding success. We had about 110 contestants, and the energy was incredible. Our judges provided insightful feedback on each performance, and 40 contestants have advanced to the next round. We’re grateful for the community support and especially thank our media company manager, Praise Jordan, for documenting the event. We eagerly anticipate the second round on May 24,” said Mlambo.

The talent show will continue through several rounds, with the next scheduled for May 24, followed by June 21, and culminating in the grand finale on August 17.

– @mthabisi_mthire.