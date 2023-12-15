Emerging film star’s journey from curiosity to mastery

Showbiz Writer

In her early years, Marvellous Matswimbo held a childhood curiosity that echoed a common wonder: “How did people make themselves small enough to enter the TV screen?” Two decades later, Matswimbo has not only unravelled the mystery but has also mastered the art of orchestrating the enchantment that unfolds both in front of and behind the camera.

She recently graduated from the Southern Africa MultiChoice Talent Factory (MTF) Academy, an intensive 11-month programme that propelled her into the heart of Southern Africa’s largest TV productions.

Despite having studied Journalism and media studies at the National University of Science and Technology for the past four years, Matswimbo who hails from Bulawayo had no formal training in film. Her enthusiasm, however, shone through during the MTF interview, securing her a spot among the 19 students who entered the academy in January.

Reflecting on her journey, Matswimbo shared: “I had no idea of the scope of filmmaking when I applied. I just knew that I loved films and wanted to know more.”

Her passion for learning earned her one of three awards for outstanding work, granting her a two-week production internship on three professional film sets in South Africa.

The MTF Academy’s programme, designed to upskill the next generation of African storytellers, immersed Matswimbo in both theoretical and practical concepts. Renowned industry experts from across Africa and abroad provided hands-on training, including time on the sets of leading MultiChoice productions like Zuba, Mpali, and 10 Tamanga Street.

“The immersions were the highlight of the year for me. That was the first time I was on a professional set, and I got to see exactly how things are done,” Matswimbo enthuses.

“I was blown away by how much people were willing to teach us while there. We had been learning the theoretical side of filmmaking, but being on set brought that to life. You get to see how professional people do what they do, every day. You also get to see how busy it can get on a set . . . and how stressful!”

Thriving under the stress, she discovered her affinity for the role of assistant director. As an assistant director, her responsibilities include arranging logistics, preparing daily call sheets, and ensuring the cast and crew fulfil their roles, keeping the production on schedule.

Her experience at MTF unveiled her natural communication skills and ability to work with diverse personalities, making her a perfect fit for the role.

“This experience showed me that I am a good communicator. I think that combined with my inherent ability to work with people, made me a good fit for this position.

“I get on with different people easily, and it doesn’t take me long to understand what makes different people tick. “As an assistant director, you have to understand people and know when and how to push them to achieve the goal you’re all working towards,” she explained.

With a newfound confidence, Matswimbo is set to pursue a professional career as an assistant film director. Her outstanding achievements at MTF have already earned her a position on a local talk show in January, alongside a production internship in South Africa.

Zimbabwe can now boast a rising star in the film industry, and Marvellous Matswimbo’s name is poised to light up screens, fulfilling a childhood dream that marked the beginning of an incredible journey.

The MTF Southern Africa Academy class celebrated its graduation on November 17, concluding a 12-month intensive programme accredited by the University of Zambia.

Matswimbo, among the 19 students from seven Southern African countries, has undoubtedly emerged as a beacon of talent and hard work in the region’s film industry. Notably, Zimbabwe has seen eight students trained at the MultiChoice Talent Factory in Lusaka, Zambia.