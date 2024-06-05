Emerging SA musician, Faneli Muimbi to launch album in Beitbridge

Mthabisi Tshuma, [email protected]

Zodangani Anikie Kwinda, known by the stage name Faneli Muimbi, an emerging artiste from South Africa is making her debut in the music industry with the upcoming release of her first album next month that features locals.

Titled “Bugu nga Cover” (meaning “judging a book by its cover” in English), the album features tracks such as “Asi uswika”, “Ma Africa”, “Mana a mutukana”, “Bugu nga cover” featuring Bhadilah and Tshibemuda, “Ayirengi lufuno”, “Lufuno”, “Softlife” featuring Prossboy, “Zwiliwa”, “U seyana” and “Hustler” featuring Tshibemuda.

The album launch is scheduled for July 6 at Bangale Park in Beitbridge, starting from 6pm. The event will feature performances by Bernard Tshibemuda and uvuwa na u Express, Bhadilah, Christen Mirror, Vha Fisher, King Dhp SA, Bukunyuku SA, DJ Vha Ronza SA, MC V.Squared from Musina FM, and MC The Commander Voice 10111 MaSemza, among others.

Faneli Muimbi revealed that her inspiration to pursue music came from her husband, musician Bernard Tshibemuda. She aims to explore genres like house, Amapiano, and rhumba.

“I fell in love with his music before we could start a family or even meet. When we were together, music was already a significant part of our lives. I learned more about it and eventually entered the industry, initially as a backing vocalist, dancer, and drummer,” said Faneli Muimbi.

“My vision is to become a successful artiste who gives back to the community and mentors aspiring musicians. Music has always been a part of my spirit since I was young,” she added. – @mthabisi_mthire