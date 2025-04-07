Emerging stars join Holy Ten for “Zvaiwana Nwarati” album launch

Trust Khosa, Zimpapers Arts and Entertainment Hub

Holy Ten’s album launch, scheduled for Independence Day at the 7 Arts Theatre in Avondale, Harare, is set to feature a star-studded lineup of emerging artistes who are taking the local music scene by storm.

Titled “Zvaiwana Ngwarati”, the event promises to highlight the vibrant talent of the “Young Turks” in a collaboration between Samanyanga Records and Dee Nosh Harare.

The impressive line-up includes Feli Nandi, Bling 4, Bagga, Kae Chaps, Terry Afrika, Runna Rulez, Scrip Mulla, Probeats, and Kayflow.

A representative from Samanyanga Records confirmed that the launch is expected to draw large crowds. “The launch will proceed as planned, and it’s the perfect way to celebrate our Independence Day.

We are thrilled that preparations are well underway and encourage fans to come in large numbers for this double celebration – honoring both the Independence Day holiday and Holy Ten’s milestone.”