Emganwini man goes missing

Sheronrose Mugombi [email protected]

A 47-YEAR-OLD Man from Emganwini, Bulawayo left his in March 2024 and has not been seen since. In a statement, Bulawayo Police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube appealed for information that may assist in the location of Mr Alexandra Chagaka. Mr Chagaka went missing in March. He is of medium build, dark in complexion, and is about 1, 6 m height. He was last seen wearing blue trousers, brown jacket and a green cap.

Insp Ncube said anyone with information may contact ZRP Nkulumane on (0292)481145 or should report at any station.