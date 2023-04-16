Emiliana hit-maker CKay to headline Vic Falls Carnival

Showbiz Reporter

With less than two weeks left before the Vic Falls Carnival kicks off, event organisers have unveiled Nigerian singer-songwriter, CKay as the headline act.

Also known as “Africa’s Boyfriend”, CKay is a rising star in the ever-burgeoning Afro-beats scene. He will lead performers at the carnival’s main stage at Elephant Hills Resort.

The carnival is taking place from April 28 to 30.

CKay is set to join a star-studded lineup of artistes including Musa Keys, Jah Prayza, Oskido, LKG, Toss, Mdoovar, 9umba, Black Motion, Enzo Ishall, Anita Jaxson, Mac G & Sol, Top Cheri, Rimo, Mi Casa, Mafikizolo, Han-C, Khoisan, Tashinga, Nitefreak, Just Drev, DJ Liz, DJ Nospa, Nkosiminator, Renolife, Andrea the Vocalist, Doll Ya Mama and Boity.

CKay’s hit songs “Love Nwantiti” and “Felony”, earned him global recognition with the former single spurring multiple international remixes. TikTok users from across the world further solidified his place at the top with the “Love Nwantiti” Dance challenge. His remix of “Love Nwantiti” featuring DJ Yo and Axel, became the most Shazamed song in the world and propelled him into the history books to become the first African artiste to hit 20 million Spotify Listeners.

Warner Music has been quoted as saying “CKay sits at the forefront of the Afro-beats canon” and he continues to soar up global charts with his most recent single “Emiliana” surpassing 100 million streams.

Speaking ahead of the event, CKay said: “The mission is to take African music to the world.”

“We’ve already done that, but it’s still a work in progress, still doing, working, adding more building blocks every day, trying to expand our reach. I feel African music is too amazing to keep to ourselves, I think we should spread it and hold on to it at the same time.”

Meanwhile, this year’s edition will have a new festival addition in the form of “VFC: Destination Livingstone”. This event taking place in Livingstone also from April 28 will be in partnership with Timedia, Kulture Xchange, and Radisson Blu Mosi-Oa-Tunya, Livingstone Resort. Slated for the Radisson Blu Mosi-Oa-Tunya, Livingstone Resort the event will feature headline acts including Ckay from Vic Falls Carnival as well as a host of local acts.

Carnival director Craig Bright said preparations for both events are at an advanced stage. He said that VFC Destination: Livingstone was born from the desire to include the Zambian side in the music experiences to create a bigger festival footprint and reach more fans than ever before.