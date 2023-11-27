Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa Chancellor’s Cash Prize is my favourite award: six-award academic haul student on cloud nine

Flora Sibanda, Online writer

GWANDA State University’s Blessing Ncube could not contain her excitement after getting six awards at the institution’s recent graduation ceremony.

President Mnangagwa capped Ncube with other students.

Among her awards was the Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa Chancellor’s Cash Prize for being the best female undergraduate student.

“This is one of my favourite awards because it shows how close our Government is to us as students. It closes that gap that we as students sometimes think is there as we might feel like the Government has forgotten about us, but having the President going around all universities giving us these awards shows that the Government is still there for us. I think it’s also a form of job creation because the prize is a really business booster,” she said.

Ncube said she is planning on starting a business that will help her generate money and create jobs.

@flora_sibanda