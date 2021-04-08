eMoyeni Digital Storytelling project to equip digital content creators

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

eMoyeni Digital Storytelling, a new project meant to enhance growth in the country’s content creation has been unveiled.

The initiative is targeting to equip 10 Zimbabwean content creators between the ages of 18 and 35 with relevant skills. They will partake in new media and digital masterclasses facilitated by some of the regional and continental prominent digital content creators.

The project, a collaboration between British Council Zimbabwe and Paper Bag Africa is being supported by Amakhosikazi Media and Ceca Lifestyle.

Paper Bag Africa Head of PR and Branding Gilmore Tee said: “We are encouraging all young people from all walks of like, especially ladies, to apply for this project which will run from April to September, 2021.

“We’ll have online masterclasses from different facilitators such as Nontando Mposo the Editor-In-Chief for Glamour Magazine SA, Busi Bhebhe the founder of Amakhosikazi Media and Dana Segal, an international fundraising and management consultant from the UK, who has been helping a lot of digital content creators to fundraise, link with brands and monetise their platforms during this pandemic.”

“This is a good opportunity for content creators to gain new skills and approaches to their work, especially in a time like now where almost everything is going digital.”

Gilmore Tee said seven female and three male talented and skilled content creators, will be selected based on their medium of communication and interest in the creative industries.

“Additionally, five already practicing players, will be involved as mentors to the 10 participants, through a peer to peer engagement throughout the project. For example, a representative from Urban Culxure (Social Media & Blogging), MUD Journal (Audio-Visual & Documentary), EarGround (Facebook and Insta Lives), Chatter Box (Podcasting and Radio) will be assigned two participants, with whom they will create digital content that will be distributed on a fortnight basis as promotional/awareness material, building up to the Digital Storytelling Fest.

“With the information gained from the masterclasses, input sessions and peer mentors, the 10 content creators will be tasked to create unique content using their mediums, which will later be presented over a 10-day digital storytelling festival in September.

“The end products will include audio and visual footage in the form of vlogs, podcasts, blogging, instalive, Facebook lives and Twitterviews, among many other forms,” said Gilmore Tee. – @mthabisi_mthire