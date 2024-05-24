Employees up for US$27 000 theft

Online Reporter

FOUR employees who were caught on CCTV stealing aluminium material worth US$27 000 from their employer on various occasions, have been taken to court.

The complainant is Goodfive Aluminium Investments, represented by its manager, Ms Dadra Murungweni.

Tinashe Mafikeni (23), Thomas Katsiya (37), Malvern Shava (34) and Joseph Chikandi (28), yesterday appeared before Harare magistrate Mr Dennis Mangosi charged with theft.

They were granted US$100 bail each after a full hearing.

Mafikeni is employed as a shop fitter while the other three are warehouse assistants.

Prosecutor Mr Thomas Chanakira alleged that for a period extending from February 27 to May 11, the suspects stole various aluminium sections of different sizes through an open back window where they would collect and sell to aluminium dealers.

The offence was discovered by the complainant when the company replayed the CCTV footage that is in the warehouse, showing the suspects committing the offence as they were offloading aluminium sections through the back of the warehouse.

Goodfive Aluminium then reported the matter to the police leading to the arrest of the suspects.

Total value stolen is US$27 567 and nothing was recovered.

