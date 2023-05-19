Empowering Zimbabwe’s communities through digital connectivity and transformation

Lorreta Songola

AS the world becomes more interconnected, the key to economic growth and societal advancement lies in digital transformation.

As the world celebrates World Telecommunication and Information Society Day this week (17 May 2023), we believe it is a moment to look back and recognise how much internet connectivity and the larger universe of digital technologies have changed lives in Zimbabwe and beyond, and how these lives will continue to be impacted positively in the coming years.

Over the past decade, connectivity and cloud services have profoundly transformed the nature of business, and with it, the socio-economic well-being of Zimbabwean communities.

As more infrastructure is deployed, and a larger portion of the population is granted access to connectivity, it is important to keep our focus on digital inclusion and strive to bridge the socio-economic divide, ensuring that no Zimbabwean is left behind on this journey toward our collective digital future.

New technologies and connectivity have been transformative for Zimbabwean businesses.

Our ability to leapfrog legacy systems to access digital services has put us on par with more connected countries, increasing cross-continental collaboration and giving Zimbabwe a vital role in a world driven by global technological cooperation.

By bridging the gap between socio-economic differences, Zimbabwe is becoming a pioneer in creating an all-inclusive digital community that empowers its citizens.

This year’s theme for the World Telecommunications and Information Society Day (WTISD), focuses on empowering the least developed countries through information and communication technologies (ICTs). This emphasis aligns perfectly with our vision of digitally empowering future generations – every Zimbabwean, regardless of background, should be included.

Through its digital innovations, Zimbabwe is harnessing the tools it needs to revolutionise leadership, education, farming, medicine, business, and all other economic sectors, and we are proud to be a partner in such a meaningful journey.

Liquid Intelligent Technologies has already played a major part in Zimbabwe’s path through the digital transition journey, having built over 25,000 kilometres of fibre optic network, among other large investments in the country’s infrastructure.

This network, underpinned by our proprietary software, ensures that businesses and individuals can access the internet instantly, even in the most remote parts of the country.

Today, Zimbabwean businesses, regardless of size, can take advantage of many solutions that enable them to be competitive and resource-efficient, on par with any other market across the continent. This is particularly true in the strategic implementation of advanced cloud services in key sectors, as all market stakeholders aim to disseminate important information to a broader audience regarding business prosperity through digital transformation.

In that context, Liquid has spearheaded transformative initiatives across various sectors, empowering education, healthcare, and government, and driving ease of doing business while nurturing human capital development. By partnering with the Higherlife Foundation, we have extended internet connectivity to rural schools, enabling educational advancements for students.

Our solutions have also enhanced connectivity in hospitals, revolutionising healthcare delivery.

Additionally, we have facilitated efficient e-services for the Government, making transactions and utility bill payments more convenient. Our comprehensive approach fosters holistic human capital development, equipping individuals with the digital skills and resources they need to thrive in the modern era.

There is certainly a need for increased investment in the country’s future and to provide the tools our youth needs to thrive. As part of that pledge, Liquid has partnered with the Mbare Arts Centre, making it a digitally connected and creative space providing an innovative environment for youth of different talents to share and showcase their abilities to local and international audiences. Creating platforms where art thrives helps to develop the arts sector, a vital pillar in our society.

Looking ahead, we are confident of Zimbabwe’s role as a pioneer in progressive business solutions fostered by digital connectivity. The next 10 years look set to be one of the most productive eras for the country, and we will strive daily to further amplify Zimbabwe’s standing worldwide.

Digital innovations create a larger canvas for socio-economic success for all Zimbabweans. We are proud to be agents of that success.