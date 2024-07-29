Emulate NRZ in drones use to protect infrastructure

The National Railways of Zimbabwe which is among institutions that are spending millions of dollars every year to replace vandalised infrastructure is now using drones to monitor and protect its infrastructure. The deployment of drones recently led to the arrest of four women who were vandalising the rail infrastructure.

According to technology expert Ms Jacqueline Ntaka, drones surveillance enables institutions to cover large areas with minimal human intervention. She said drones provide a bird’s eye view allowing for comprehensive monitoring of large areas that are difficult to patrol on foot.

“Equipped with high resolution cameras and live feed capabilities, drones can transmit real-time footage to security personnel, enabling immediate response to suspicious activities,” she said.

The other institutions that are also losing millions of dollars every year as a result of vandalism are the Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company (ZETDC) and TelOne. It is our hope that these two institutions will also invest in drones as part of their strategies to fight vandalism.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) concerned about increased cases of vandalism of critical public infrastructure, recently established a crack team to fight vandalism. Millions of dollars being spent every year on replacement of vandalised infrastructure could be used to fund new projects to improve communities’ livelihoods.

President Mnangagwa has described as treasonous the increased cases of vandalism that the country is witnessing and has since directed stakeholders in the criminal justice system and communities across the country to work closely to bring these acts of sabotage to an end.

National police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi said in response to increased cases of vandalism of critical public infrastructure, the ZRP had established a specialised crack team to fight the menace. Commissioner Nyathi said following a clampdown by the crack team, several people have been arrested in Bulawayo, Matabeleland South and Mashonaland Central provinces for vandalism and theft of electricity infrastructure.

He said in order to be ahead of criminals, the ZRP was employing new innovations of fighting crime and as already alluded to, institutions should complement police efforts by investing in modern technology such as the use of drones. Government efforts to boost water supplies to Bulawayo City are being frustrated by rampant theft and vandalism of boreholes and other infrastructure at Rochester and Epping Forest in Nyamandlovu.

Government drilled 60 boreholes to boost the city’s water supplies but only 43 boreholes are working as the other 17 have been vandalised. This is an area that urgently needs the deployment of drones to enhance monitoring and protection of public infrastructure.

The city is supposed to pump an average of 20 mega litres a day from the boreholes but due to vandalism and thefts, it is only pumping 15 mega litres. The criminals are also vandalising transformers and stealing copper cables. Bulawayo City Council, Zesa and Zinwa have beefed up security in the area but the vandals continue to be a menace hence the call for the deployment of drones to improve surveillance.